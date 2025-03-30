Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 169,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $497,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 117,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

