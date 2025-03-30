iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SUSB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 195,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,185. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 579,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.