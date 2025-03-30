iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SUSB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 195,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,185. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
