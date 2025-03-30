First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FCEF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 24,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEF. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.