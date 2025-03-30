First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance
FCEF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 24,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.