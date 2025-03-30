Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 13,182,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,111. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

