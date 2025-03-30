Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 13,182,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Down 4.3 %
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.