iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 147,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 65,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

