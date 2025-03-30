Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Up 60.3% in March

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Simpple Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of SPPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 17,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Simpple has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
Simpple Company Profile
