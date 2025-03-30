Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Up 60.3% in March

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Simpple Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of SPPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 17,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Simpple has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

