Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GELYY stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 7,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

