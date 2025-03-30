Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
GELYY stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 7,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.