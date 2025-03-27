Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 39662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.17 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

