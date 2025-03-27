4,903 Shares in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,903 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $971.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.