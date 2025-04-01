ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.53. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

