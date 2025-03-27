iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $66,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS HYDB opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.