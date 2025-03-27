15,403 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth $191,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

MINISO Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE MNSO opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($2.25). MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.