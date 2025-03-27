Liberty Energy Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $808,350. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 207,527 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

