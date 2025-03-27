B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.