Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Medicure Stock Performance

MCUJF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Medicure has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

