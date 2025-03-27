Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Light Price Performance
Shares of LGSXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 25,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Light has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.56.
About Light
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Light
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.