Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Light Price Performance

Shares of LGSXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 25,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Light has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.56.

Get Light alerts:

About Light

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.