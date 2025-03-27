Contrasting Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Tokens.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $182.96 million 2.59 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -2.74 Tokens.com $740,000.00 39.23 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -24.00

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bitfarms and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitfarms and Tokens.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $4.05, suggesting a potential upside of 310.25%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Tokens.com on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

