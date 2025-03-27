Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New $142,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

