Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.
About Northern Star Resources
Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
