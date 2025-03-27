Eon Lithium (CVE:ANG) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Eon Lithium Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 10,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 77,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Eon Lithium Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

Eon Lithium Company Profile

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

