Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sanara MedTech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

