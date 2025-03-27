Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMTI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sanara MedTech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.