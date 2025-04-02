Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – April 2nd

Ford Motor, Bank of America, and MercadoLibre are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity shares of companies that primarily invest in, develop, or manage property, such as offices, apartments, or retail spaces. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market through publicly traded firms, offering potential growth and income benefits without the need to directly own physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 76,160,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,562,909. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. 14,051,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,131,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $23.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,938.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,032.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,970.87. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Featured Stories