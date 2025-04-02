B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 48.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 426,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,092. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

