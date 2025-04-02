Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 2nd

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pfizer, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and therapeutic products. These stocks can be influenced by regulatory changes, clinical trial outcomes, and market demand for new treatments, making them a distinct segment within the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

ITCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.91. 16,042,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,295. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $64.09 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $7.25 on Wednesday, reaching $812.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $847.53 and its 200-day moving average is $834.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,261,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,964. The stock has a market cap of $373.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $204.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $361.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day moving average is $189.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $488.17. 1,166,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.56 and a 200-day moving average of $550.11. The stock has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $479.86 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,273,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,129,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. 5,354,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,082,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

See Also