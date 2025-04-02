Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Short Interest Update

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Trading Down 18.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OAKUW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Oak Woods Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

