Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,228,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,774,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 102,431 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IJK stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.