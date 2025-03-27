Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after buying an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,228,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,774,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 102,431 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
IJK stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.22.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
