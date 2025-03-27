Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 15.5% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) fell 15.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. 958,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$381.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $102,434. Corporate insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.