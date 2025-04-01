Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Raised by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT stock opened at $330.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.05 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

