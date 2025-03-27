Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Increases By 850.0%

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $850,800.00, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of -1.46.

About Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

