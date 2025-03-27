Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Declines By 80.5%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 184,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CELZ opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.70. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

