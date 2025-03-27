Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1839 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Smiths Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SMGZY stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMGZY. Citigroup raised Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

