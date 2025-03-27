LM Advisors LLC Purchases 65,400 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 667.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SOXL opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 4.09. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

