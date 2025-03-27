TIAA Trust National Association Sells 21 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,764.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,787.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,721.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

