TIAA Trust National Association Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 199,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

