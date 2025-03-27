Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,936,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

