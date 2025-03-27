UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 437 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $288.02 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

