Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 100,781 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,813,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Illumina worth $2,113,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Hsbc Global Res cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.40. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.