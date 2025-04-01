Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

RANI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

