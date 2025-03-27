Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,862,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $383.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

