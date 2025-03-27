WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after purchasing an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after buying an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,363,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $509,402,000 after buying an additional 378,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $262.51 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

