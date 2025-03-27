Brokers Issue Forecasts for BOLT Q3 Earnings

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of BOLT opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.