Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 2,854 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.80. 497,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.38, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

