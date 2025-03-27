Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 8,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 34.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

