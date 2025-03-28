iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

