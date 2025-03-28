AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR stock traded down $9.96 on Friday, hitting $58.39. 858,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 208.45 and a beta of 1.58. AAR has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,098.50. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 17,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,153,147.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,383.58. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

