Hotel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and lodging facilities. They allow investors to gain exposure to the hospitality sector, participating in potential profits from travel and tourism while also facing risks inherent to the industry’s economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $110.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,642.58. 75,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,784.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4,721.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 9,427,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,265,216. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

KDP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Recommended Stories