Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Down 47.6% in March

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,952,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scepter Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRZL traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 922,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,035. Scepter has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Scepter Company Profile
