Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in March

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.5 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HXGCF opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hexagon Composites ASA
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.