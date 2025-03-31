Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Up 75.2% in March

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.5 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGCF opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

