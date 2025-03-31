Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,169,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $433.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

