Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $308.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.3397 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.