Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $308.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
